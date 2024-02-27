Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 22,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

