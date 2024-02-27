Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 22,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.