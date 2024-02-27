Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

