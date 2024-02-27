Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Crane NXT has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.38. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

