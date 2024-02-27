CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 334.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.