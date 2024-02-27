Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 6.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,494.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,801. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,576.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,256.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

