Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

