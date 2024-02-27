Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

