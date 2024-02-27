Covestor Ltd Sells 201 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.