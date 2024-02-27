Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,716,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

