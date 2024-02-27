Covestor Ltd Purchases 630 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

