Covestor Ltd Purchases 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $877.62 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $891.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.88 and a 200-day moving average of $783.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.