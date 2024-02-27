Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

