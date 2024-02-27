Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,049,000 after purchasing an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

