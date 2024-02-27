Covestor Ltd Acquires 202 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

