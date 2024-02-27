Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

