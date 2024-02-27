Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBG opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

