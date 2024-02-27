Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of Copa worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. 147,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,752. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

