Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 265,131 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 355,555 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $3,764,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

