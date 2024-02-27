Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,771 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

