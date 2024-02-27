Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

