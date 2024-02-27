Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Valaris Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

