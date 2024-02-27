Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

COLL opened at $36.56 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

