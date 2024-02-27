CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lowered by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 257,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

