Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. 98,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,669. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

