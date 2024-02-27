Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 344,103 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 344,103 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 1.87% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 828,685 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 71,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

