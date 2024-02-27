Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

