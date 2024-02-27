Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $5.40 Million in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

KRTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.94. 102,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $321.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.