Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

