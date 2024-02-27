Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,954 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.67. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,849,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately 320,179,338.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,277,148 shares of company stock valued at $49,194,918.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

