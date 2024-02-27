Clough Capital Partners L P Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 378,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,955. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

