Clough Capital Partners L P Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. 447,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

