Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 121,590 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,868,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.34. 151,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $274.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

