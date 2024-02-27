Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.50% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

