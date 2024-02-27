Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CLMB opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

