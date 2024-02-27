Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4033 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Clearway Energy stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.