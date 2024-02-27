Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.73, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.