ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

