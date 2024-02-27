Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 426,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,352,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $949.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

