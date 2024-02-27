Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.
Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance
NYSE CCO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 448,197 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,920,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 781,219 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on CCO
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Channel Outdoor
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.