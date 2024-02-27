Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 448,197 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,920,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 781,219 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

