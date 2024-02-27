Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

