Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 23306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,002.50%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

