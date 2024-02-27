Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.60

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.08 million, a P/E ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.17.

In other Clarke news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $75,600 in the last ninety days. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

