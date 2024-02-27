Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

