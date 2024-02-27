City of London Investment Group Plc (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.50. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.02).

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.