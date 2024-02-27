City of London Investment Group Plc (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.50. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.02).
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
