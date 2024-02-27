Citigroup Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 663,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

