Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $127.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

ANF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 461,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $128.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

