Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,891. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

