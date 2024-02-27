Citigroup Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

