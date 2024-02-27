Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.60. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,679,813 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

