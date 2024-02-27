CIBC Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.15. 543,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,605. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Corporate insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

